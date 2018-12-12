Group aims to beat loneliness among elderly at Christmas

Harrogate-based charity Supporting Older People (SOP) has launched its Christmas programme as it seeks to highlight loneliness.

The organisation is committed to providing care, support, friendship and advice to elderly people and their families and is hoping to brighten the festive season.

Activities feature meet-ups, a shopping trip to Batley Mill, a visit to Castle Howard’s Twelve Days of Christmas and the annual Christmas party organised by Harrogate Volkswagen.

The team is also appealing for new volunteers and those willing to spare an hour a week to help with the befriending service.

SOP Director Kate Rogata said: “While loneliness is something we must address all year round, Christmas can be a particularly isolating time for the elderly and that’s why we’re reaching out not just to those who might like to attend our activities, but to people who may wish to refer someone to us.”

Call SOP on 01423 531490.