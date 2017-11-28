Grieving Harrogate family raise £15,000 for charity

Last Wednesday, November 22, the family and friends of much-loved Dominic Sowa, came together to celebrate the Harrogate teenager’s life.

The ceremony was held at Rudding Park Chapel in Harrogate and more than 300 people attended the celebration.

Neil Renton, head of Harrogate Grammar Sixth Form, led the occasion and the Sixth Form closed as a mark of respect.

Many students, staff and friends were present to support the family and show their love for Dom.

Due to Dom’s illness his many talents, had rarely been seen in public.

The gathering provided a fitting occasion to share his musical and artistic gifts.

The family wanted to raise awareness of social anxiety and mental health issues amongst young people and as such, they made a plea for anyone suffering from depression and anxiety to seek help as soon as possible, as early intervention in mental illness makes it much easier to treat.

The Sowa family have established a “Just Giving” page in memory of Dom which has already raised a phenomenal £15,000 for three charities, including Papyrus, a young person’s suicided prevention charity.

A number of fundraising activities have been organised by friends and colleagues, which include a memorial concert being held by Harrogate Grammar School.

Brackenfield School have also dedicated all their fundraising activities for the school year in Dom’s name.