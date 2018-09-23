Green-tech offers pots of help to Horticap charity

Boroughbridge-based Green-tech has donated more than eight pallets of horticulture items to an adult-education charity.

Horticap, based at Bluecoat Wood Nurseries in Harrogate, provides training for adults with learning and other disabilities, including in horticulture and rural skills.

Green-tech donated a mix of pots, trays and hanging basket accessories which are now being used by the students.

Horticap provides students who have learning and other disabilities with a supportive and friendly working environment in which to develop their social and communication abilities.

In addition, the charity has a large garden, which includes a wildlife and bird spotting area that is open for members of the public to enjoy.

Phil Airey, assistant manager at Horticap, said: “A big thank you to Green-tech for the donation of pots and trays.

“This will save us lots of money. You are stars.

“We are just so delighted that Green-tech has been able to support us and donate products that are so essential for us.

“Our students will use all of these items which will ultimately grow plants for our beautiful garden or to sell in the shop which helps fund us.”

Green-tech’s marketing manager Lizzy Rose said: “We were so impressed with the set-up at Horticap and what they achieve. We were delighted to be able to help them. Horticap really does transform lives.”