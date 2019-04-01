Golf club backs heart charity

Wetherby Golf Club has declared the British Heart Foundation as its chosen charity for 2019-2020.

The club is keen to raise awareness of heart and circulatory disease and the research happening to beat it when it launched the year-long partnership recently.

Trish Bell, Lady Captain for 2019 chose BHF for a number of reasons and said: “I wanted to choose a charity which touched every body’s heart and means so much to so many people.

“We all know someone who has heart disease, or hypertension or vascular dementia or has diabetes or has suffered a stroke.

“If we can help reduce the heartbreak that this disease causes, then it will be wonderful.

“I also want to raise the awareness of heart disease so that more people recognise when someone has cardiac symptoms and knows what to do in an emergency.

“I have recently lost my father to heart related problems and I know that every penny I raise will help me do something positive for my father’s memory.”

The BHF is committed to funding half a billion pounds of research over the next five years to help discover vital treatments for people living with heart and circulatory conditions. Research is happening locally too with £22million of pioneering research happening in Leeds.

Across Yorkshire, there are over 670,000 people living with heart and circulatory diseases and they cause 1.150 deaths every month.

Fundraising Manager Stephanie Jones is thrilled to have Wetherby Golf Club’s support.

“It’s brilliant to have Wetherby golf club supporting British Heart Foundation over 2019.

“Trish and Andrew are fantastic captains and it’s amazing to see how passionate they are to raise as much as possible for BHF.”