Gift ends drought for In Bloom group

Yorkshire property developer Harron Homes has donated £800 to Ripon in Bloom to help them buy a much-needed 500 litre water tank to keep the city’s flowers blooming all year round.

The voluntary organisation aims to maintain and develop the floral aspects of the community, following criteria set down by the national Britain in Bloom organisation, for the benefit of residents, businesses and visitors.

Among the many tasks the volunteers carry out is the planting, maintenance and watering of about 60 colourful floral planters. Watering is an integral part of this work through the summer, and especially so during the exceptional temperatures such as those experienced this year.

Chris Searle, Chairman of Ripon in Bloom, said: “Harron Homes kindly agreed to provide Ripon in Bloom with a 500L water tank to assist with this operation.

“Prior to the water tank, we had to water the planters we are responsible for with a combination of hose pipes and hand-held water butts, and in a summer such as the one we’ve just had, this would be extremely time consuming for our volunteers.

“The water tank which fits nicely in a van can be driven from planter to planter, applying the required amount of water through a hose pipe attachment.

“This enables us to water and feed the plants quicker and more effectively, resulting in a visibly better floral spectacle.

“We are extremely grateful to Harron Homes for enabling us to do this, for the benefit of all across the community.”

Ripon in Bloom holds a number of working parties throughout the year.

Anyone interested in joining the group can contact Chris Searle at chrisinthewalledgarden@yahoo.co.uk.