Gallery: Sun shines at Ripon Cathedral Beer Festival

It couldn’t have been a more perfect weekend for the Ripon Cathedral Beer Festival on Bank Holiday Monday.

There was something for everyone with a variety of beers to try, 3240 pints of Yorkshire real ales were consumed during the day, a bouncy castle and activities to keep children entertained and musicians who saw out the beer festival in style.

This annual community charity fundraiser in aid of Ripon Cathedral raised a record £16,500 which will benefit Ripon Cathedral Renewed, a campaign supporting the Dean’s development plans for a 21st Century Yorkshire Cathedral.

One Festival attender said: “The whole atmosphere of the Festival is fantastic, very family friendly, with great music and great food and drink.”

Click the link above to see pictures from the event