Freemasons give share of £33,000 to Tadcaster church

A Tadcaster church has received a share of grants totalling £33,000, courtesy of the Freemasons.

The donation of £2,000 for St Mary’s Church came from the Province of Yorkshire West Riding’s Provincial Grand Master’s Fund, which each year gives grants to good causes in West, South, East and North Yorkshire, totalling some £200,000.

In addition to “minor” grants – which range between £500 and £5,000 and are given on a quarterly basis - “major” grants, which can be in excess of £30,000, are awarded once a year and presented at the fraternity’s annual May meeting at Harrogate’s Royal Hall.

The church will use the grant in order to pay for a range of tables, chairs, storage trolley and 60 upholstered chairs for community use.

David S Pratt, The Provincial Grand Master of the Province of Yorkshire West Riding, said: “Once again, I’m delighted that our society has been able to benefit no fewer than 19 different organisations across Yorkshire.

“These donations are only possible thanks to the continued generosity of our members, and to them I’m grateful.”

Mr Pratt added: “Charity is one of Freemasonry’s three great pillars, and it’s wonderful that we can help so many different community groups in their own fund-raising activities.”

The Province of Yorkshire West Riding is based on the old West Riding, geographically ranging from Sheffield in the South to Ripon in the North and Goole in the East to Waddington in the West.