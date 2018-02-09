Four-vehicle collision blocks A-road near Tadcaster

A four-vehicle collision blocked an A-road near Tadcaster this morning.

The collision between a VW Passat and BMW Series, a silver Mini Cooper and a bus occurred on the A64 at Hazelwood shortly after 7am.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "No injuries were sustained in the collision.

"The road was not closed but it remains partially blocked while vehicles are recovered."

Highways England said at 8.20am that emergency services were on the scene at the A64 westbound between the A162 and A659.

It later said the road is open but one lane is closed for vehicle recovery.