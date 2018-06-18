'Four in a bed' crew in Harrogate

Which Harrogate establishment is going to star next in TV's hit Four in a Bed show?

Word is a film crew from the popular reality game show has been in the town shooting at a former historic Wesleyan Chapel on Grove Road which has been converted into a stunning luxury boutique bed and breakfast.

And it's not the first time Channel 4 has been filming at The Chapel, as this lavish Italianate-style Grade 2 listed building built in 1896 is now known.

Last year saw architect and TV presenter George Clarke visit this ultimate B&B for his show The Restoration Man to report on owner Mark Hincliffe's amazing dedication in completely renovating and transforming the dilapidated Methodist chapel off Skipton Road over a challenging four-year period.

Once broadcast later in the year, Four in a Bed viewers, who last saw Harrogate on their screens when The White Hart Hotel and the Fat Badger were one of the contestants, will be able to see for themselves the fruits of his labour.

Nestled behind a screen of luscious trees, the exterior of the Chapel boasts a private garden with large external balcony, perfect for drinks, receptions and private dinners with some of the country’s top chefs on hand to provide unrivalled French, Spanish and Italian cuisine.

Inside, The Chapel’s 50ft high atrium is a beautifully designed open plan space and serves as the perfect venue for hosting corporate events, weddings and special birthdays.

The lavish and sometime exotic guest suites reflect various aspects of the chapel's history and links.

Included are The Balcony Suite and The Gordon Reece Suite.