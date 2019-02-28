Fountains Abbey to host beer and bread festival this June

Fountains Abbey is to showcase some of the finest produce from around Yorkshire when it plays host to a beer and bread festival for the first time.

The monks who lived at Fountains Abbey in the Middle Ages knew what they were doing when it came to the bare essentials.

Fountains Mill was used to grind wheat, oats and barley to produce two necessities - beer and bread for everyone who lived there.

The monks passed on their knowledge and today Yorkshire’s food and drink scene is thriving.

Beer and bread remain favourites and the National Trust site is collaborating with Leeds Indie Food to celebrate how they’re made and enjoyed today.

Taking place over two weekends in June (15-16 and 22-23), the new food and drink event will happen beside Fountains Mill, the monastic home of beer and bread at Fountains Abbey.

Beer and Bread will be a daytime event, featuring local street food, breweries and bakeries, as well as family games in the orchard. Learn about the history of the Mill, take a tour of the monastic Brewhouse and Bakehouse, and have a go with dough.

Hayley Donaldson from Fountains Abbey said: “Fountains Mill was originally a huge monastic watermill and granary, and is one of the only surviving in Europe.

“In the abbey’s heyday, the monks brewed 60 barrels of ale every 10 days.

“At a time when tea and coffee were unheard of and water was insanitary, ale was consumed with all meals.

“Today, we eat bread and drink beer for pleasure and Yorkshire is full of bakeries, breweries and street food producers making bread and beer of all kinds.”

Simon Fogal, founder of Leeds Indie Food said: “Fountains Abbey is just an amazing location, with a history to match. And with its long history in the process of making beer and bread, Fountains Mill was the most perfect host for this event. We’re revving up for an exciting weekend celebrating the best local beer and bread and street food, against the inspirational backdrop of this World Heritage Site.”

The event will take place over the two weekends between 11am and 5pm every day.