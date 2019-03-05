Found: £1,000 reward issued after Harrogate cat 'Cairo' returns home

Missing Harrogate cat 'Cairo' has been reunited with his owners after a wide search by concerned residents.

Deb Robinson was heartbroken when she realised that her house cat had gone missing from his home on Skipton Road, Bilton, on February 28.

But now the search is over, and Deb has issued a £1,000 reward to those who safely returned her beloved 'baby boy.'

Deb said: "This is the happiest I’ve ever felt in my life. My family is whole again, and we can finally stop pounding the pavements night and day and rest easy. "He clung to me like a baby when they handed him to me, and I cried like a baby."

Despite a wide search that stretched beyond the immediate neighbourhood, Cairo was found by a neighbour just one street away - they’d seen the flyers put up by Deb, and were on the lookout.

Deb said: "There was some talk that he had maybe been found under a recycle bin that had blown on top of him and trapped him, but that’s not 100 per cent clear. He has certainly lost a lot of weight, but he’s okay, and very happy to be home.

"It was a joint effort between neighbours and an engineer in the area, and I insisted on the reward being paid. I understand this will be shared between those involved. Community spirit is alive and well in Harrogate.

"Thank you to everyone who watched out so diligently for our boy, without this great community effort, we may never have had him home."