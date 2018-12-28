Former Harrogate retail giant welcomes positive reaction to his plans to help the homeless

Since announcing his plans to launch his Greenhaven Hostel project in Harrogate to help rough sleepers, veteran ex-menswear chain owner Brian Greenwood said the reaction had been very positive.

He said: “I’ve been surprised how many people have rung me up or stopped me in the street to say “well done” or to say Harrogate should be ashamed of the homeless problem.”

Working non-stop to create his new charity and set up what he hopes, ultimately, will be a national chain of pop-up homeless hostels, Mr Greenwood is hopeful of a meeting early in the year with council heads and a national figure from the Salvation Army.

Both of these groups would need to be key partners in future to ensure the success of Greenhaven Hostel project.]

Eradicating homelessness on our streets is 'our passion' says Harrogate organisation leader

The Salvation Army’s assistant territorial director of homelessness services, Malcolm Page said he welcomed Mr Brian Greenwood’s ideas.

He said: ““We’re encouraged to hear from Mr Greenwood about his proposal - and welcome his enthusiasm in making a real difference in people’s lives.

“At the heart of our work alongside people experiencing homelessness, is a commitment to provide more than a bed for the night

“It’s a real opportunity to offer tailored support to break the cycle of homelessness and see people move on in their lives.

“It’s vital that support of this nature is planned, professionalised and sustainable. We are looking forward to a further conversation in the new year with Mr Greenwood.”

Here's how SASH are helping Harrogate's homeless to get back on their feet