Food stars on menu for charity

Britain’s Queen of Cakes Mary Berry is to appear alongside Michelin-starred chef Frances Atkins and Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu at a gastronomical experience of heavenly proportions.

In aid of the Archbishop of York Youth Trust, the exclusive three-course dinner will be hosted at Grade II listed Bowcliffe Hall near Wetherby, on May 17.

Mary Berry said: “Food brings people together and unites people like nothing else. To be able to use cookery as a force for good is a complete joy.

“The work of the Archbishop of York Youth Trust is something I whole-heartedly support.”

To date, the Archbishop of York Youth Trust has partnered with 630 schools across the North and reached over 77,000 pupils aged 7 to 16.

The charity takes pupils through a structured programme of volunteering, leadership and character education to achieve the Young Leaders Award (YLA). This year the charity will be expanding its Young Leaders Award across the UK.

Pupils run projects such as litter picking, fundraising for their local hospice, befriending the elderly, or supporting their local food bank.

It inspires children to learn about inspirational global leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, whose famous phrase ‘be the change you want to see’, is a core vision of the charity that is seen through the social action projects that children and young people design and undertake through the Award.

onathan Turner, owner of Bowcliffe Hall, said: “We’re thrilled to support Mary and Frances cook up a storm for charity.

“It is a sumptuous venue perfectly suited to host what undoubtedly promises to be the culinary event of the year.

“Mary has inspired thousands throughout her illustrious career.

“Combined with Frances Atkins, one of the very few female Michelin starred chefs in the UK, we’re expecting tickets to go, excuse the pun, like hot cakes.”

Young Leaders has been found to boost confidence.