Fisher Singers' spring date at St Peter's in Harrogate

Fauré and Rossini are on the programme for the Fisher Singers’ spring concert this year.

The choir will perform Fauré’s Requiem and Rossini’s Stabat Mater in St Peter’s Church, Harrogate on Saturday April 6.

The Requiem, with prominent writing for the harp, is filled with soaring melodies and uplifting choruses.

Exciting for performers and audience alike, Rossini’s work is almost operatic in style and includes the famous Cuius Animam for tenor solo with its memorable and jaunty tune.

The choir and orchestra will be conducted by Alex Kyle and the soloists are Sarah Redgwick, soprano, Serenna Wagner, mezzo, Mark Cunningham, tenor, and John Cunningham, bass baritone.

The concert will begin at 7.30pm.

Tickets are now available by calling 01765 608057 or 014123 874320.

They are also available from P&C Music, Devonshire Place, Harrogate on 01423 504035. Tickets can also be purchased on the door.

The Fisher Singers (formerly St John Fisher High School Community Choir), was formed in September 2003.