First look: BBC drama filmed in Ripon starring Rupert Grint and John Malkovich

The BBC has released a first-look image of John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot, in a drama series due to air at Christmas time that was filmed in and around Ripon.

Ripon streets and landmarks were transformed into a TV set in July, as filming started for a three-part adaptation of Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders, which will also star the likes of Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch), Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter, Happy Valley), and Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Legend).

Ripon residents excitedly welcomed the cast, seeing the filming as another opportunity to showcase the city's charm to the nation.

Reader Carole Brice said: "I am so excited that this is happening here in Ripon! I love Hercule Poirot and actually went to see David Suchet when he came to Harrogate. "

"I collected all of the Agatha Christie paperbacks when I was younger. I can't wait to see how this filming slots into the show, we'll definitely recognise the swimming pool foyer as the train station. This has brought a lot of excitement, and it's another chance to put our quaint little city on the map. I love it when famous people come to town."

Speaking about his starring role in the series, John Malkovich said: ““I’m honoured to have been asked to play Hercule Poirot. It’s a role that’s been played by a number of excellent actors, and I am enjoying the numerous challenges this part presents. I have great respect for Sarah Phelps’ screenplay and hope to do both she and Agatha Christie’s creation some measure of justice."

James Prichard, Executive Producer and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited, said, “The ABC Murders is one of my great grandmother’s most unsettling and intense stories and Hercule Poirot one of her most intriguing characters. I am humbled by the quality of cast we have lined up for the show and I am most excited to experience the unique approach John Malkovich will bring to the role in this thrilling one-off television adaptation.”

A transmission date has yet to be confirmed, but the series will be aired over the Christmas period.