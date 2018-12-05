Fire update: Harrogate building 'severely damaged'

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service has reported it has now put out the blaze in Starbeck - but the building has been severely damaged.

The fire brigade posted that the blaze at Starbeck Bowling Club on Spa Lane: "The fire has now been extinguished. The wooden building has been severly damaged by the fire."

Fire crews are expected to carry out a revisit later today to check for any hotspots amid the burnt-out wreckage.

Earlier this morning an eye witness told the Harrogate Advertiser she had been walking past Starbeck Bowling Club on the way to work at 7.30am on the way to work and the fire was just being put out.



North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service reported earlier at 6.30am: "two appliances from Harrogate attended a wooden building measuring 10m x 5m on fire. Crews used a 45mm main jet to tackle the fire. The incident is still ongoing."



Known as a friendly club, Starbeck Bowling Club was formed in 1920.

It has eight league teams - four in the Harrogate Evening League, two in the Harrogate Veterans Afternoon League, one in the Tadcaster Evening League and one in the Airedale & Wharfedale Saturday Afternoon League.



