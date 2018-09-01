Fire investigation after extensive damage caused to barn conversion near Boroughbridge

An investigation has begun after a fire caused extensive damage to a barn conversion in a village near Boroughbridge

North Yorkshire Fire Service said it had been called to the scene of the fire in Lower Dunsforth at around 7.40pm last night.

A spokesman said: "Crews from Boroughbridge, Harrogate and Knaresborough attended a two-storey barn conversion which was extensively damaged by fire.

"Hose reels, an aerial ladder platform, breathing apparatus, and other equipment was utilised to extinguish the fire.

"The incident is due a further revisit later today to determine the cause of the fire."

