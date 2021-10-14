Fire crews called to River Ure in Boroughbridge
Fire crews were called to the River Ure in Boroughbridge on Wednesday October 13 at 6.45pm when it was believed a female youth may have entered the water.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 9:45 am
Ambulance crews initally responded to calls of a believed intoxicated male youth by the river.
Fire Service rescue teams from Boroughbridge, Ripon and Richmond were called to attend as it was suspected that a female youth who had been present due to items found there, may have gone into the river.
“Shortly after Boroughbridge attended, contact was made with the missing female – safely back with her parents,” said a Fire Service spokesman.