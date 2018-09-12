Film student snapped up by video firm

Church Fenton-based video company directors have snapped up an award-winning film graduate as their full-time editor.

George Bartlett, 22, spent two summers on work experience with Seven Video Production while studying at Staffordshire University. He has just graduated with a first class degree in Experimental Film Production.

As well as impressing Seven’s three directors – brothers Paul, Joe and Will Sherwood – George last year made his mark at the Buckinghamshire Fisheye Film Festival with his documentary about the Tadcaster bridge after its collapse during the floods of 2015. The seven-minute film, The Broken Bridge, won Best UK Short Film and Best Documentary.

Now George, of Tadcaster, will now work mainly as an editor for Seven, a fast-growing company that recently travelled to New York to film a high profile conference.

George explained how important his work experience at Seven had been during his three-year course: “It made me a lot better at what I do. I was able to develop my skills.

“What you learn in the lecture room is very important of course, but there’s no substitute for being out there. The work experience took me to a whole new level. It made me more confident.”

Business development director Paul Sherwood explained how George impressed them: “For a student, George was really advanced, which is a testament to the work he was putting in.

“During his work experience, he moved quickly from carrying equipment to shooting and editing.

“Over the two years he probably helped to make more than 50 films for our clients and showed great talent.”

He added that rising demand for video among businesses had prompted Seven to create the post for a dedicated editor, bringing its team to six.