Festive boost for Harrogate brain tumour charity

Shoppers in Harrogate can enjoy some seasonal help in the run-up to Christmas with the launch of a gift wrapping service by the brain tumour charity; The PPR Foundation.

The PPR Foundation is a brain tumour charity based in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, and launched on 9 September, 2009.

In a bid to support their £1m target by 2019 – for brain tumour research – gift wrapping prices will be available on request and will be priced in accordance with size and quantity.

Victoria Shopping Centre Manager, James White said: “We are very much looking forward to opening the gift wrapping service with the founder of PPR, Pamela Roberts and the team.

"I know they all work very hard to support the charity, and 100% of their time is completely voluntary.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our shoppers in advance for their generosity."

Pamela Roberts founded the charity in 2009 following the premature death of her husband Peter from the very worst kind of brain tumour.

Pamela set out her mission – to raise £1m in 10 years. Approaching the 10th year in 2019, and current donations standing at £689,088.15, the team are not too far off.

In a bid to add some festive cheer and help customers with their Christmas shopping, the foundation is hoping to grow this total.

Pamela said: “We wanted to offer something a little different, and so with Christmas music and a selection of handmade wrapping paper, ribbons and bows, we hope to assist Harrogate during the busy festive period.”

