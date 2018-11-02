Famous Harrogate firm's WW1 anniversary tribute

One of Harrogate’s most successful beer firms is making its own special contribution to commemorations on the First World War - and charity.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the war, Daleside brewery has created a new beer called Daleside Poppies Ale.

Proceeds from the light golden ale, which is available in bars and wholesalers, will go to the Royal British Legion.

Daleside’s business development manager Vincent Staunton said: “We are delighted to be supporting Royal British Legion for the third year with a beer dedicated to the lead up to Armistice Day - and to be making a donation to the charity based on the number of pints sold.”

