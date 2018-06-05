Famous Harrogate firm on Blue Peter TV show

Blue Peter is to give a TV starring role to one of Harrogate's leading companies this week.

The broadcast on CBBC will feature Betty's former chairman Jonathan Wild talking about his own children's support for the environment and the firm's work to preserve and plant woodland in UK and round the world.

The legendary children's TV show, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, has even given Bettys one of its famous Blue Peter badges, in this case a Green one, in recognition environmental achievements.

Samantha Gibson, Bettys ethical projects officer, said: "We recently welcomed presenters Lindsey and Radzi from Blue Peter to our Trees for Life woodland at the RHS Garden Harlow Carr to tell them about how Blue Peter inspired our tree planting and protection work around the world.

"Bettys family member and ex-chairman Jonathan Wild spoke to them about how an episode on deforestation made his children, Chloe and Daniel, eager to help protect the environment."

This week's Blue Peter episode, which will air this Thursday, June 7 at 5.30pm, isn't the first time the popular Harrogate tearooms and bakers has appeared on the show.

After planting its first Trees for Life tree in 1990, the Blue Peter crew arrived in 2007 to help Bettys plant its three millionth tree.

Their latest appearance will see, Bleu Peter return to the Bettys woodland to build a special willow Blue Peter Ship in recognition of Bettys' Green Badge which was awarded for contributions with an environmental theme.

The long-running BBC children’s programme recently unveiled a sparkling new addition – its first-ever Diamond badge, commissioned to celebrate Blue Peter’s 60th anniversary on October 16 during the show’s 5,000th episode.