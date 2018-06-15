Family fun at Harrogate book store

Harrogate's only independent book store is taking part in a family-friendly "Where's Wally" hunt from today

Imagined Things Bookshop at Westminster Arcade on Parliament Street is no stranger to fun events, having previously welcomed Gruffalo through its doors!

The hunt around Harrogate started today, Saturday, June 16 and run until July 15.

Wally will be hiding inside ten Harrogate independent businesses and spotters need to collect cards from each business to get a Wally poster or be entered into our prize draw on July 14.

Georgia Duffy, managing director of Imagined Things, also said the end of the Wally event tied in with celebrations for the first birthday of the shop's opening in 2017.