Explore Harrogate's heritage for free with Heritage Open Days and Harrogate Civic Society

Heritage Open Days - The highlights include the chance to see inside Rudding Park Private Chapel in Harrogate for free.

Since Heritage Open Days started in 1994, the annual event run across England by thousands of community volunteers has grown to more than 5,700 events attracting 2.4 million visitors in 2019 and is now the country's largest community heritage festival.

Led nationally by the National Trust since 2011, at the local level one of the key players is Harrogate Civic Society which helps throw open the doors of a wide range of public buildings and attractions on our doorstep free of charge to enable people to experience local history, architecture and culture free of charge,

Running from this Friday, September 10 to Sunday, September 19, the 2021 Heritage Open Days will take place across the Harrogate district spanning the public, private and voluntary sectors in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Nidderdale.

Harrogate Civic Society are co-ordinating Heritage Open Days in the town with a number of buildings and attractions being open free of charge, as well as a series of special events, talks and more.

This year's events will benefit from the knowledge and expertise of renowned Harrogate historian and author Malcolm Neesam.

In association with the Harrogate Civic Society, Mr Neesam will be hosting Heritage Open Days at The Club on Saturday, 11 and Sunday 19th September 19.

Among the many locations taking part from this weekend are Knaresborough Castle Keep, Stonefall Cemetery, Rudding Park private chapel, The Civic Centre (Council offices, New Park Heritage Centre, The Harrogate Club, The Magnesia Well, Valley Gardens, St Peter’s Church, St Roberts RC Church and many more.

Heritage Open Days is England's contribution to the European Heritage Days which were first set up by the Council of Europe and the European Commission in 1991.

New to this year's Heritage Open Days is a programme of Guided Walks:

Bilton Park Colliery

Town Walk from Crescent Gardens – following plaques to learn about the Spa Heritage of our town

Town Walk from Station Gardens

Valley Drive – learning about the buildings and some of the famous people who lived there

New Park – exploring the historic community

Daily

10.30 – 15.00

Harrogate Walking Tours

Heritage Open Days: Harrogate highlights

Friday, September 10

10.00—16.00

Knaresborough Castle Keep. Once a luxury royal residence. Explore the King’s Chamber, the dungeon and more. No booking required

11.00 – 1.00

St. Peter’s Church, Cambridge Street. No booking required.

Saturday, September 11

14.00

1.5 mile walk to Bilton Park Colliery Walk along banks of the River Nidd. Book in advance if possible. 01423 203097 or email [email protected]

11.00 &15.00

Guided tour of The Harrogate Club, Victoria Avenue. Tel: 01423 540248 to book

10.30, 11.00

13.00 & 13.30

Stonefall Cemetery Tours (Commonwealth War Graves Commission) Learn about the work of the CWGC and the stories of some of those buiried.

Pre-booking required www.eventbrite.co.uk

(also Wednesday 15th, Saturday 18th & Sunday 19th)

Sunday, September 12

10.00 -11.30

Town walk 1 1.5 hrs. following brown plaques from opposite Station and discovering about how the town developed,. Email: [email protected] to book.

10.00 -16.00

Old Magnesia Well Pump Room, Valley Gardens. Built 1858 to house the pump for the adjacent magnesia well. Now a fascinating visitor centre. No booking required.

Monday, September 13

14.00 -15.30

Town walk 2 1.5 hrs. following brown plaques from Crescent Gardens and discovering our Spa Heritage Email: [email protected] to book.

11.00 – 1.00

St. Peter’s Church, Cambridge Street. No booking required.

10.00 - noon

St. Mark’s Church, Leeds Road. A modern church serving the community

Tuesday, September 14

9.30 - noon

Bilton Study Group open day - discover old records of Bilton @ Bilton Community Centre, Tagg House Book in advance if possible 01423203097 or email [email protected]

10.00 - noon

St. Mark’s Church, Leeds Road. A modern church serving the community

10.00 – 11.30

14.00 – 15.30

Harrogate Library, Victoria Avenue. The Hidden, and Not So Hidden, Gems of Harrogate Library. Learn more about the history of, and resources held at, Harrogate's Carnegie Library.

14.00 - 16.00

Rudding Park Private Chapel - spectacular architecture and masonry. Built in 1874, 50 years after the house was built. No booking required

14.00 - 15.00

A walk on Valley Drive - look at the origins of this fascinating street

Wednesday, September 15

14.00 - 16.00

Rudding Park Private Chapel - spectacular architecture and masonry. Built in 1874, 50 years after the house was built. No booking required.

10.00 - noon

St. Mark’s Church, Leeds Road. A modern church serving the community

10.00 – 11.30

14.00 – 15.30

Harrogate Library, Victoria Avenue. The Hidden, and Not So Hidden, Gems of Harrogate Library. Learn more about the history of, and resources held at, Harrogate's Carnegie Library.

16.30 – 17.45

Harrogate Free Walking Tour – A Local Tour for Local People. Meet opposite Bettys

Thursday, September 16

13.30 - 15.00

A Walk around New Park - explore the historic community. Tel: 01423 502840 to book or email [email protected]

Friday 17th

10.00 - noon

St. Mark’s Church, Leeds Road. A modern church serving the community

10.00 – 15.00

Wesley Chapel, Oxford Street Recently re-ordered and re-branded as the Wesley Centre. Curved gallery and superb joinery.

Saturday 18th

10.30 - 13.00

The Civic Centre - guided tour incl. the Council Chamber and Civic Silver.

10.00 – 14.00

St. Robert’s RC Church, Robert Street. With a stunning interior worth visiting

10.00 – 15.00

St Wilfrid’s Church, Duchy Road. Tours every half hour. Tower tours available.

15.00 - 17.00

New Park Heritage Centre (officially opens today) - guided tours. 01423 502840 to book or email [email protected]

16.30 – 17.45

Harrogate Free Walking Tour – A Local Tour for Local People. Meet opposite Bettys.

Sunday 19th

11.00 &15.00

Guided tour of The Harrogate Club, Victoria Avenue Tel: 01423 540248 to book

10.00 -16.00

Old Magnesia Well Pump Room, Valley Gardens. Built 1858 to house the pump for the adjacent magnesia well. Now a fascinating visitor centre. No booking required.

For full details, please visit www.harrogatecivicsociety.org

For details of other events in the area, visit www.heritageopendays.org

Plus

Saturday, September 26

10.00 - 16.00

Royal Hall Open Day - Guided tours 11.00 & 14.00