Exciting expansion plans revealed for Yorkshire nature reserve

Nosterfield Local Nature Reserve is being expanded to include a further 100 acres dedicated to wildlife conservation.

The award-winning reserve will grow to more than 250 acres, and will include two new lakes, a reed bed, magnesian limestone grassland, and woodland area.

The site is managed by hard-working volunteers from the Lower Ure Conservation Trust (LUCT).

The trust's director, Simon Warwick, said: “Thanks to the efforts of our volunteers we have enjoyed great success in attracting wildlife to Nosterfield. I’m certain we can continue to provide fantastic wetland habitats for some of our most cherished species which are often sadly in decline.”

Since LUCT was formed in 1997, it has prided itself on attracting important breeding populations, including lapwing, redshank, curlew and shoveler - and Nosterfield was the first place in North Yorkshire to host breeding avocets.

Plans for the new area are ambitious, with a priority to rejuvenate the reed bed to bring bitterns back to the reserve to breed once again. There are also plans to increase the area of shallow water and re-establish richer wetland habitats for birds and other wildlife.

The reserve used to form part of the neighbouring sand and gravel quarry, operated by Tarmac. Over time, Tarmac have worked with the LUCT to restore the area to a place for wildlife conservation.

Alan Coe, Production Manager for Tarmac said; “We are proud of the work we have done in collaboration with the LUCT to restore the previously quarried area.

“We hope that the ambitious plan the LUCT have for the extension of the reserve will attract many more species to the area and we look forward to working with them to achieve this.”

To find out more about the work of the Lower Ure Conservation Trust, visit their website: luct.org.uk