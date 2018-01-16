Excitement growing as Ripon prepares to be a host city for Yorkshire Day celebrations

A working group was formed at last night's Ripon City Council meeting to spearhead the organisation of Ripon's Yorkshire Day events and celebrations as an official host city.

Although Yorkshire Day is still almost seven months away on August 1, organisers said there is a lot to do before then to pull off what will be a prestigious coup for Ripon, Coun Stuart Martin said.

During what is hoped to be a crammed week-long programme of events and activities to mark Yorkshire Day, the working group is keen for the city to embrace the occasion and get involved as much as possible.

Coun Martin said: "The idea of it is to showcase Ripon as much as we can and get the community involved. Although it's Yorkshire Day, it's an opportunity for community groups to hold events throughout the week to celebrate it.

"It is an opportunity for Ripon to show itself to the rest of the country, and these opportunities don't come all that often, so we have got to maximise it. It is quite a prestigious event, and I would really like to see the community embracing it in the same way that they have with the avenue of poppies project, where people are knitting poppies for Ripon's Remembrance commemorations this year."

Ideas for events and more detailed plans will be put forward in March, but already there is some excitement about what could be delivered for the city.

Coun Martin said: "I would love to see maybe a market to showcase the produce of Yorkshire in Ripon, and for local businesses to get involved.

"Ripon depends so much on tourism - the more people we can draw in the better, and the better it is for businesses. Anything that local groups can think of to help showcase Ripon and Yorkshire to the wider world would be fantastic."