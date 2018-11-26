Excitement building for late-night Christmas event in Ripon

More than 40 businesses will be taking part in a late-night Christmas shopping event in Ripon on December 6.

There will be live music and entertainment, with carol singers to get residents into the festive spirit.

Janet Moore, who contacted the 'Gazette about the event, confirmed that the majority of the participating stores will be open until 8pm, with a mixture of independent shops and chains extending their opening hours,

The businesses staying open later include: The Little Ripon Bookshop, Karma, Ripon Revivals, M&Co, Hopscotch, Jakeman and Green, WHSmith, Cathedral Antiques, The Factory Shop, Boots, Forbes, Webb and Webb, and The Pet Shop Ripon.