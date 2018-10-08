Ex-England cricketer Sir Ian Botham puts Yorkshire mansion up for sale for £2.3million

Former England cricketer Sir Ian Botham is selling his luxury home near Richmond - which comes with its own fishing lake.

The 62-year-old all-rounder has put his Grade II-listed, nine-bedroom Georgian house in the village of Ravensworth on the market with York agents Jackson-Stops, according to the Daily Mail.

Park House is listed on Rightmove with a guide price of £2.3million. It boasts 11 acres of land, a private lake, stables, a coach house, gym, barn conversion, annexe, guest accommodation, golf room and a wine cellar.

The family fish and shoot, with his son Liam owning the Sawley grouse moor near Ripon. Botham owns property in Spain, where he spends much of his time.