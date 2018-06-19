Ex-Coronation Street star to champion Harrogate Theatre

Harrogate Theatre bosses say they're delighted to have gained the support of a new official patron - a renowned Yorkshire-born actor who was a Coronation Street star.

Harrogate's most successful arts hub is strengthening its team with the addition of Reece Dinsdale as its new champion.



The versatile theatre, film and TV actor and director starred alongside the late John Thaw in the hugely popular television series Home to Roost, won the Special Jury Prize at the Geneva Film Festival for his portrayal of John Brandon in the feature film I.D., played Guildenstern (to Tim Spall’s Rosencrantz) in Kenneth Branagh’s highly-acclaimed movie of Hamlet and played Joe McIntyre in Coronation Street from 2008 to 2010.



Reece Dinsdale said: “Living in Harrogate as I do, I am absolutely delighted to have been invited to become a patron of this magnificent theatre. It's quite an honour.

"Having such a wonderful building on my doorstep, I can’t wait to share my creativity with the team in whatever way I possibly can. Here’s to new adventures.”

The arrival of such a recognisable name, someone who has also starred in the likes of the BAFTA-winning Threads. Jim Henson’s Storyteller, Take Me Home, Spooks, Life on Mars, Conviction and Silent Witness has been welcomed by Harrogate Theatre's chief executive.



David Bown said: “Reece has been a heavy weight of British film, TV and theatre for as long as I can remember.

"It was a real privilege to sit and chat with him recently and I am thrilled that he has agreed to join us here at Harrogate Theatre.”

A life-long and dedicated follower of Huddersfield Town FC (now Premier League, he would like to remind everyone!), Reece has played an active role with the club helping voiceover various adverts and campaigns.

Associate artist at Harrogate Theatre, Marcus Romer said: “I was happy to catch-up with Reece once I came to work at Harrogate Theatre.

"I last worked with Reece when I directed him on ‘The Knife That Killed Me’ – my feature film for Universal Pictures – he is a fabulous actor and will be a great asset to the theatre.”



In more recent years, Dinsdale has added a new string to his bow and has been busy on the other side of the camera directing six single dramas in the BBC TV series Moving On for Jimmy McGovern (Broken, Cracker and Common) and starring the such luminaries of Sue Johnston, Ken Cranham, Hayley Mills, Peter Eagan and Rosie Cavaliero amongst many others.

The drama Eighteen which Dinsdale directed as part of the Moving On series for LA Productions picked up the RTS Award for Best Daytime Programme.



