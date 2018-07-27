Estabulo and Papa's buck trend of closures in Harrogate

Harrogate’s mad merry-go-round of restaurant and shop closures and openings has accelerated in recent days with a flurry of new developments in the town centre.

As tough times for big names on the high street continue, last week saw the closure of two restaurants and two shops in Harrogate - with the opening of one new restaurant and a reopening on the way.



It had been thought when Prezzo on Albert Street escaped a round of closures in March affecting 94 of the Italian restaurant chains outlets nationwide, its local popularity would ensure its survival.



But, after seeking a 25 per cent rent reduction for 24 months nationally, the chain’s headquarters announced the Harrogate Prezzo, was closing, too.



The good news, however, is that opening soon at the same address will be The Cat’s Pyjamas, part of a small Yorkshire-based Indian restaurant chain renowned for offering Indian street food affordable prices.



Alison White, owner of The Cat’s Pyjamas, said: “We are working hard to secure as many jobs as we can from the closure of Prezzo and hope to bring something new to the high street.

“I haven’t inflated my prices for Harrogate like many do and no dish is over £10. We hope to open at the end of August.”



Last week also saw news that another business in the Everyman cinema complex, which replaced Sunwin House, has closed.



Steak restaurant, Cau, came to a sudden demise, along with all other Cau branches across the UK, following the news that its owners - restaurant chain Gaucho - had gone into administration.

Carluccio’s has also closed on James Street



Poundworld store in the Victoria Shopping Centre has also closed as part of a national crash.



Better news for the town’s dining out community came with the opening in the Everyman complex of South American style restaurant Estabulo.

And Greek and Mediterrean restaurant Papa’s is to reopen shortly at its new address on Princes Square.



And, in great news for Harrogate's nightlife, new craft beer bar Cold Bath Brewing Co has opened on Kings Road and is getting rave reviews.



Coming soon to Beulah Street is a new bakers - Cooplands bakery, part of a high-quality chain set up in 1885.



Last but not least, nostalgia-based shop Retro Cave on Cheltenham Crescent announced a closing down sale this week, as did the Harrogate branch of famed menswear chain, Greenwoods, whose first shop opened in 1860.

