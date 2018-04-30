Yorkshire weather: Ground frost expected in Yorkshire tonight but will we escape the deluge?

Parts of Britain have been warned to expect one month's worth of rainfall in a single day as the final few days of April continue to feel cold and very wet.

While Yorkshire is most likely to escape the worst of the Monday rains, Met Office forecasters are predicting that temperatures will continue to be on the low side and that eastern parts could still see some heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain is expected across the country today.

Some areas could even see some ground frost on Tuesday morning with temperatures expected to drop as low as 3C across the county.

Strong winds and heavy rainfall are forecast for eastern, south-eastern and central England with the Met Office issuing weather warnings, saying the conditions could cause flooding, power cuts and damage to trees and other structures.

Temperatures will also remain low across the country with a high of 8C (46F) forecast for London, 12C (54F) in Manchester and 6C (43F) in Norwich.

Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said: "It's the south-east portion of the UK that will be getting the worst of the weather."

The North Downs between Kent and Surrey could see between 60-80mm of rain, compared to the April average for the area of 50mm, she added.

Clare Dinnis, flood duty manager for the Environment Agency, said: "Widespread heavy rain from Sunday evening and through Monday could lead to flooding from surface water and rivers in parts of south, south-east and central England.

"Strong winds will also lead to large waves and spray in exposed coastal areas and we encourage people to take care in these locations.

"We expect some travel disruption during Monday morning's rush-hour. We advise people to listen to their local radio stations and remember not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of fast flowing water is enough to move your car."

The Yorkshire coast is expected to bear the brunt of the worst of the weather as the storms move upward from the southeast later today.

There is, however, hope for the coming week as clearer skies and lighter winds are predicted... even if the showers are set to remain.

Regional forecast for Yorkshire & Humber

Chilly with strong northerly winds. Rain in the southeast later.

Yorkshire forecast for Monday:

A dry and bright start to Monday. Turning increasingly cloudy through the morning, with strong northerly winds making it feel chilly. Rain perhaps pushing onto the east coast through the afternoon. Maximum Temperature 9 °C.

Yorkshire forecast for tonight:

Cloud and any rain clearing eastwards overnight, with long clear spells developing as winds ease. It will feel chilly, with temperatures falling low enough for a touch of grass frost. Minimum Temperature 3 °C.

Yorkshire forecast for Tuesday:

Bright with sunny spells through the morning with light winds and a few showers. Becoming increasingly cloudy during the afternoon and evening, with some rain reaching the Pennines by dusk. Maximum Temperature 14 °C.

Yorkshire outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Rain clearing east on Wednesday, followed by sunshine and showers. Mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells Thursday. Another dry and bright day Friday, feeling warmer.