Work starts on £22.3 million development with over 30 'affordable' houses in Knaresborough

A £22.3million project to build nearly 80 houses - over a third of which are being described as 'affordable' - has started.

Developer, Avant Homes, has started work on the new development of two, three, four and five bedroom houses just off Boroughbridge Road in Knaresborough.

CGI image showing the exterior of the three bedroom Kilmington house at Avant Homes development, The Lanes

The company first announced that it had acquired the two-acre site for the £22.3m development, called The Lanes, in December 2017.

The Lanes is the first development by Avant Homes in the town and comprises 78 dwellings made up of six different house designs.

Within the development, 31 houses are promised to be sold as 'affordable'.

Properties are due to go on sale from December 2018, with the marketing suite set to open to visitors in January 2019.

The first homes will be ready for occupation in spring.