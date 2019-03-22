Where Harrogate's roadworks will happen next: Guide

More residential areas of Harrogate are about to get it by roadworks over the next five months - and the Harrogate Advertiser has the full list of where and when it will happen.

Up until recently, most of the minor chaos of road closures and temporary traffic lights has been caused by new housing developments - and the knock-on effects on the town's infrastructure in terms of water and power.

But now Harrogate is in a phase of road surface improvements to make Harrogate road-worthy for the arrival of the world's greatest cyclists coming here later in the year for the Tour de Yorkshire in early May and the UCI World Road Championships in September which will see the town hosting the biggest international event in its entire history for nine days.

North Yorkshire County Council has been working hard since last year to bring the important Harrogate town centre circuit, in particular, up to scratch.

It has even set up an online map of the roadworks at www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map, which is updated on a weekly basis as work progresses.

These preparations by the county council will effect a lot of areas. What follows below is the council's own timetable for work from now until July, street by street, day by day.

Cycling improvement: Roadworks Timetable for Harrogate, March-July, 2019

OTLEY ROAD – Phase 1, Beckwithshaw Roundabout to Plantation Road

09:30 – 15:30

4th March – 22nd March 2019

OTLEY ROAD – Phase 1, Plantation Road to Harlow Moor Road

18:30 – 0:00

22nd March – 26th March 2019

OTLEY ROAD – Phase 2, Harlow Moor Road to Prince of Wales Roundabout

18:30 – 0:00

27th March – 6th April 2019 (Saturday)

PENNY POT LANE

09:30 – 15:30

26th March – 2nd April 2019

SWAN ROAD, CRESCENT GARDENS, BACK CRESCENT GARDENS

07:30 – 18:30

1st April – 8th April 2019

CRESCENT ROAD, VALLEY DRIVE, ROYAL PARADE, BACK ROYAL PARADE, MONTPELLIER ROAD

19:00 – 0:00

8th April – 12th April 2019

POT BANK

19:00 – 0:00

8th April – 16th April 2019

VALLEY DRIVE ROUNDABOUT

19:00 – 0:00

10th April – 15th April 2019

CORNWALL ROAD

19:00 – 0:00

15th April – 23rd April 2019

HARLOW MOOR ROAD

9:30 – 15:30

3rd June – 5th June 2019

MONTPELLIER PARADE

19:00 – 0:00

6th June – 10th June 2019

SPRING LANE, PANNAL

07:30 – 18:30

10th June – 14th June 2019

WETHERBY ROAD

19:00 – 0:00

17th June – 27th June 2019

STATION PARADE

19:00 – 0:00

1st July – 12th July 2019

