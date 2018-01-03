Valley Gardens new gates to mark 100 years since end of First World War

Plans to create a memorial rose garden and refurbish one entrance to Valley Gardens in Harrogate have been given the green light.

Four North Yorkshire County Councillors are using their council locality budgets to support a project which will commemorate the centenary anniversary since the end of the First World War.

The plans will see a set of Edwardian gates taken from the entrance to the former rose garden on King’s Road and placed at the Valley Drive entrance to Valley Gardens.

Councillors Jim Clark, John Mann, Don Mackenzie and John Ennis have each handed £750 to the Friends of Valley Gardens to complete the project.

Coun Mann said: “I am very proud of the Valley Gardens - it is the green jewel in Harrogate’s floral crown and a magnet for tourists, local walkers and young people.

“I am very pleased that £750 from my county council locality budget is able to go towards the restoration of the Green Park entrance to these fantastic gardens.”

The King Edward VII gate and pillars, which were constructed in 1910, have been procured to be re-sited and were originally donated to Harrogate by local industrialist and philanthropist, William Baxter.

The project will be completed with the extension of the rose beds which sit by the entrance, and will be replanted with Tommy and Peace memorial roses of the First and Second World Wars.