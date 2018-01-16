Urgent plea to protect Harrogate beauty spot

Conservationists are making an emotional plea to Harrogate residents to support their “last chance” to protect a cherished Harrogate beauty spot.

Having had its application for Pinewoods to be a “Designated Green Space” as part of Harrogate Borough Council new local plan, the volinteers of Pinewoods Conservation Group were delighted on the second attempt that the majority of the woods was recommended for designation.

All except Irongate Field which was specifically excluded.

Neil Hind, chairperson of recognised charity Pinewoods Conservation Group, said: “After further discussions with the Council they have agreed to accept a new application specifically for this area.

“We PCG members, residents and local businesses to express their support for our application.

“We know this is the last chance under this new local plan to get Irongate Field included as a designated green space.

“This is why we are asking residents just to spend a few minutes to show why this area is special to the community. A small amount of effort now could make a huge difference to future generation.”

A mix of open land and semi-mature trees, Irongate Field is situated beside Harlow Moor Road and Harrogate Spring Water Limited.

It is part of the Pinewoods footprint and included in the council’s Pinewoods 10 Year Management plan.

The PCG argue that Irongate Field is important for the following reasons:

The field is one of few open spaces for children to play and for dogs to be exercised.

More than 2000 wildflowers have been planted to support and encourage bio-diversity of the land.

Many manuals, insects and birds are now seen within this area. With your support we produced a full list here.

The area is a key route from Harlow Moor Road to Crag Lane/Birk Crag.

Responses are needed January 26 to allow for a submission by the end of the month.

Anyone who would like to support the Pinewoods campaign is asked to email: @pinewoodsconservationgroup.org.uk including your name and full address