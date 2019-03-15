Trees take root thanks to new park sponsors

Sponsors gathered in Stables Lane to mark the planting of 26 new trees at the Boston Spa recreation ground.

The trees are a feature of the refurbishment of the site which is undergoing a transformation in a bid to make it more accessible to villagers.

All of the new trees have been sponsored by residents or organisations.

Two members of Wetherby Wharfedale Rotary Club recently braved cold and blustery weather to see their tree.

Parish Clerk Val Hunter was there with husband Ken, as was Alasdair Rattray who is a member of the Friends of Stables Lane Working Group.

The remaining visitors, Bill and Linda Humphries, Sally Kinsey, Jacky Noble and Sephton Baxter are all members of the Friends of Stables Lane Volunteer Group who have come together to support the maintenance and improvement of the new park.

Boston Spa Womens Institute have also sponsored two of the new trees.

Parish Councillor Kevin Alderson, (Chairman of the Friends of Stables Lane Working Group), said: “I am delighted to see so many of our sponsors braving the difficult weather to mark this occasion.

“The 26 new trees have really transformed the look of the Park and we are delighted with the result.

“Once again I have to thank all of our sponsors for their generosity. All are local, all want to put a bit back into the community, and their attitude and actions are a credit to them.”

Coun Alderson added that the tree planting work was carried out by local contractors WGC Landscapes who did the job on time and to budget.

To join the Friends of Stables Lane Volunteer Group contact kevin.alderson@bostonspapc.org.uk