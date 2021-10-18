These are the changes for Harrogate town centre included in next phase of Gateway project to reduce carbon emissions

Sustainable transport: The Gateway project's leaders at North Yorkshire County Council said public feedback received through this process has been used to inform the updated designs for Station Parade in Harrogate.

The announcement follows a public consultation in February-March 2021 which presented design options for proposals that focused on Station Parade and adjoining streets.

The latest designs will now go a new public consultation online at www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/northyorkshire

The project's leaders at North Yorkshire County Council said public feedback received through this process has been used to inform the updated designs for the scheme in the following ways:

Station Parade

The strongest support was for progressing the ‘One-Lane option’ for Station Parade.

This includes a reallocation of highway space to allow a new protected cycleway and footway improvements to be introduced on Station Parade.

This option has now been progressed in an updated form into our current designs

Northern section of Station Parade

The strongest support was for making the street one-way (southbound) for vehicles and remove some on street parking to create safe space for cycling and better priority for buses.

This option has now been progressed in an updated form into our current designs

One Arch underpass

There was majority support for our proposals to improve the One Arch underpass.

We received some concerns regarding the use of the underpass by both people who walk and people who cycle.

We have therefore updated our proposals to improve visibility and reduce the potential for conflicts

Station Square

There was majority support for our proposals to improve Station Square. We received some concerns regarding the maintenance of the proposed water feature.

We are currently working with a specialist water fountain contractor to ensure that all maintenance requirements are fully understood and costed

Victoria Monument

We received a mixed response to the potential of relocating the Victoria Monument. We are therefore continuing to propose that the monument remains in its current location and it is incorporated into our updated design

James Street (west)

We presented three different options for how James Street could look in the future.

We received strongest support for the full pedestrianisation option.

The option to retain unrestricted vehicle access was the second most popular. The least popular option was part-time pedestrianisation.

The most cited reasons for supporting the full pedestrianisation options were that it would look and feel better and safer and create more spaces for trees and green features.

But progressing the full pedestrianisation option has the potential to significantly delay the delivery of the scheme due to the process required to gain statutory approval; this could result in funding being withdrawn if timescales extend too far.

As such, full pedestrianisaiton is not considered viable at this time.

We have, therefore, decided to progress with a part-time pedestrianisation proposal which restricts vehicle access to 'loading only' and at limited times.

This option will include many of the changes to the look of James Street (west) that were included in the full pedestrianisation option.