Storm Erik wrecks Harrogate trees

It may not have been 'The Great Storm of 1987' but the effect of Storm Erik was felt in Harrogate - and on the Stay in particular.

The strong wind and rain which swept through the UK at the weekend did not quite reach the 70mph gusts which hit Scotland and rain but Harrogate did take a bit of a minor battering.



At least three trees were uprooted on the Stray by Storm Erik, one on the West Park facing the parade of shops, and two on the paths across the Stray near the Tewit Well.

