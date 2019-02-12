Scholes 300 homes appeal thrown out

An appeal against a council decision to reject plans for 300 homes in Scholes has been thrown out by the Government.

The appeal was lodged on behalf of developers who had submitted an outline application to build 300 houses, along with a GP practice, shop and pharmacy, on a site near Rakehill Road.

But the government’s planning inspectorate, which rules on appeals made against council planning decisions, stood by the council’s decision that the development should not take place, stating the development would cause “unacceptable highways issues”.

The application had originally been rejected by planning chiefs at Leeds City Council in April last year. This was due to concerns that the plans didn’t demonstrate how it would solve issues around traffic and infrastructure issues in the area.

If a council rejects a planning application, developers have a right to appeal to the government, which has the powers to overturn the authority’s decision if they feel it was unfair. An appeal was lodged by the developers Barratt David Wilson Homes in autumn last year.

But Monday’s ruling from the government planning inspectorate stated: “The development would result in an unacceptable highway safety issue at the junction of Rakehill Road/Station Road.

“I attach the harm arising in this respect substantial weight such that it would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the proposal.

“Whilst there are a considerable number of material considerations that weigh in favour of the proposal… these do not indicate a decision other than in accordance with the development plan in this case.

“In light of the above, and having considered all other matters, the appeal is dismissed and planning permission is refused.”

