Policy aims to get town buzzing

Wetherby Lib Dems think that the town should follow the example of Amsterdam to help protect the environment.

The Dutch city has increased bee population by 40 per cent in 10 years by planting flowers in public areas and banning chemical insecticides in nearby areas.

And Wetherby Lib Dems are calling for local councillors and Leeds City Council to financially support a pilot scheme in the town - with the involvement of Wetherby in Bloom and other enthusiasts.

Party campaigner David Hopps said: “As a member of Green Liberal Democrats, I’m committed to building support on environmental issues and making the Wetherby ward one of the most environmentally-conscious in Leeds.

“This is a scheme that the whole community could get behind - with individual householders also thinking about the flowers they plant in their gardens.

“Who knows - to be known as Yorkshire’s Bee Capital might even do wonders for tourism and help the local economy.”

Leeds was one of four cities chosen for research which concluded that public spaces, allotments and private gardens can play a big part as a haven for bees and other pollinators, helping to arrest their alarming decline.

Wetherby Lib Dems say that losing touch with nature can also increase stress levels and affect our health and mood.

Mr Hopps added: “The yearning for a healthier environment is stronger than ever as people of all ages recognise the need to preserve our planet for future generations.

“Those who just shrug that nothing can be done because the future is out of our control are too pessimistic. Any chance an individual or community can make is a statement that we demand better for our environment.”

The call to bring back the bees is the latest of a raft of proposals by Wetherby Liberal Democrats to make the town greener.

The party plan to work with shops to reduce reliance on single-use plastic and disposable cups, promote drinking fountains in Wetherby and Boston Spa, protect open spaces from development, support safe neighbourhoods for cycling and walking and fight to keep footpaths open and in good condition.

They also want to introduce door-to-door glass collection and food waste disposal across Leeds and reverse charges for bulky waste collection.