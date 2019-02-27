Planning issues on town agenda

Residents are being urged to attend a meeting to discuss future housing issues facing the Wetherby area.

Better Wetherby Partnership, formed of several groups last year, said people should attend the public meeting on Tuesday March at Wetherby Methodist Church in Bank Street at 7pm.

Peter Swales, co-chairperson, said: “A great deal has happened in the last few months with some major issues facing us over the coming weeks.

“Local people need to be aware of these developments. The meeting will update members of the public about the evolving housing situation and the action Better Wetherby is taking.”

Large scale house building has taken place in Wetherby over recent years and more are under contruction and approved.

This, along with current planning applications, will put local services and infrastructure under pressure, claims the group.

Co Chairman Paul Crossan, added: “We believe it is very important to engage fully with the local community in our efforts to achieve a better balance to planning and development in the town and local area.

“That is why we are holding a public meeting on March 6 and hope as many local residents as possible will attend.”