On-the-go bins launched in Wetherby

The eye-catching bright orange and yellow bins will soon be able to be found in six district centres, including Wetherby, making it easier to recycle cans, plastic bottles, and coffee cups.

Speaking at the launch of the Chapel Allerton recycling ‘on-the-go’ bins, Coun Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for environment and housing, said: “I am really excited for the extension of recycling ‘on-the-go’ bins across Leeds and the opportunities it provides for people to recycle even more. out of home.

“This additional recycling provision forms part of the city’s continued commitment to promote recycling and make it easier for all residents and will play a key role in helping facilitate the city’s ambition to transform Leeds into a city that recycles at home and on the go and ultimately becoming carbon neutral by 2030.”

In the city centre, in the first year after their introduction, the bins led to over 114,000 cans, 116,000 coffee cups and more than 153,000 bottles being recycled.

The bins will be located in Chapel Allerton, Headingley, Garforth, Morley, Otley and Wetherby, chosen due to high frequency of litter bins being emptied, their proximity to takeaways and bus stops.

The bins are being funded from a Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) grant and supported by Zero Wast Leeds, with the council emptying and recycling waste.

Rob Greenland, Co-Director, Zero Waste Leeds, said: “Over 50 per cent of items thrown into the average litter bin in Leeds could be recycled - mostly things like plastic bottles, drinks cans and coffee cups.

“Obviously this is a real waste and that’s why we’re supporting the Council to help to get the word out to people living and working in the six suburbs of Leeds about the new on-the-go recycling bins in their area.