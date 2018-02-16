Nidd Gorge action group prepare campaign ideas

A Harrogate action group is marking its first 12 months with its inaugural AGM next week.

Nidd Gorge Community Action, is inviting all supporters of the campaign to Save Nidd Gorge and the Nidderdale Greenway to the meeting next Tuesday at 7pm in St John’s Church in Bilton.

As many as 100 people are expected to attend to hear an update on the progress of North Yorkshire County Council’s traffic congestion options, which include the possibility of a relief road.

The committee will also be asking attendees for their campaign ideas in response to the possible threat to Nidd Gorge.

Recent meetings of NYCC have seen NGCA members warn the county council that “they will have a fight on their hands” if proposals to build a relief road through Nidd Gorge are progressed.

And they've launched a petition online to "say no to Harrogate inner relief roads."

Located between Harrogate and Knaresborough, the gorge is home to more than 80 species of bird and 30 different kinds of mammals, reptiles and amphibians.

It's steep cliffs and slopes are flanked by ancient broadleaf woodland.