New! These are the Harrogate roadworks next week

As well as Kingsley Road closing for a whole four weeks from April 1 (!), other roads are set to close but, this time, not for utility firms, but for road improvements.

Up until recently, most of the minor chaos of road closures and temporary traffic lights has been caused by new housing developments - and the knock-on effects on the town’s infrastructure in terms of water and power.

But now Harrogate is in a phase of road surface improvements to make Harrogate road-worthy for the arrival of the world’s greatest cyclists coming here later in the year for the Tour de Yorkshire in early May and the UCI World Road Championships in September which will see the town hosting the biggest international event in its entire history for nine days.

North Yorkshire County Council has been working hard since last year to bring the important Harrogate town centre circuit, in particular, up to scratch. But there is still a lot of work to be done.

Harrogate roadworks: Next week

OTLEY ROAD - Phase 2: Harlow Moor Road to Prince of Wales Roundabout (18:30 - 0:00); March 27 - April 6.

PENNY POT LANE: (09:30 - 15:30); March 26 - April 2.

SWAN ROAD, CRESCENT GARDENS, BACK CRESCENT GARDENS: (07:30 - 18:30); April 1 - April 8.

Harrogate roadworks: Looking to the future

CRESCENT ROAD, VALLEY DRIVE, ROYAL PARADE, BACK ROYAL PARADE, MONTPELLIER ROAD: (19:00 - 0:00); April 8 - April 12.

POT BANK: (19:00 - 0:00); April 8 - April 16.

VALLEY DRIVE ROUNDABOUT: (19:00 - 0:00); April 10 - April 15.

CORNWALL ROAD: (19:00 - 0:00); April 15 - April 23.

HARLOW MOOR ROAD: (9:30 - 15:30); June 3 - June 5.

MONTPELLIER PARADE: (19:00 - 0:00); June 6 - June 10

.

SPRING LANE, PANNAL: (07:30 - 18:30); June 10 - June 14.

WETHERBY ROAD: (19:00 - 0:00); June 17 - June 27

STATION PARADE: (19:00 - 0:00); July 1 - July 12.