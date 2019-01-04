New! Major roadworks to hit Harrogate drivers

Harrogate motorists are facing a year of delays from next week - with roadworks at one key intersection set to last for months.

The first set of traffic disruption is not related to the arrival this year of two huge cycling events in Harrogate, though this may require some road repairs in the build-up.

But road works will start at Princes of Wales roundabout from next Monday, January 7 and are scheduled to run on-and-off, all the way until Friday, April 26.

It's the result of a scheme by Yorkshire Water to improve water pipes and will involved work on three different roads in the area.



Yorkshire Water communications advisor, Mark Allsop said they would be trying to ensure disruption to drivers was kept to a minimum.

He said: “We do appreciate that this this essential scheme will cause some inconvenience to both commuters and local residents which is why we've worked closely with North Yorkshire County Council Highways Department and Harrogate Borough Council.



"To complete the scheme, we’ll need to work in the highway on several roads which, for safety reasons, will require traffic management and a road closure.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that will be caused and thank people for their patience whilst we complete this work.

"We’ll do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum and complete the work as quickly as possible.”



The work will be completed by the company’s capital partner Morrison Utility Services and will involve laying the new pipe in the highway in Otley Road, Trinity Road, Leeds Road before cutting across a short section of the Stray before connecting in to the existing clean water network in York Place.



To ensure the safety of the onsite team and road users it will be necessary to have traffic management in place whilst the work takes place and Trinity Road will be closed to vehicular traffic throughout the duration of the scheme which is expected to be completed by mid-April 2019. Local signed diversions will be in place.

Roadworks: stage one

The scheme will be completed in phases with the first phase starting in Otley Road on January 7 and is expected to take until the end of January to complete.

Two-way traffic management will be in place along Otley Road which will be in operation 24 hours a day. Pipelaying will also commence in Trinity Road during this phase.

Roadworks: stage two

The second phase of the scheme will commence around early March and will require lane closures in Leeds Road and two-way traffic lights in operation 24 hours a day.

Roadworks: stage three

The third stage will begin once phase two is completed and is anticipated to be mid to late March.

This phase will be in York Place.

Due to the proximity of the traffic lights at Station Parade multi-way traffic lights will be in operation.

Roadworks: stage four

The fourth and final stage will see the company return to Otley Road to connect up the new pipe to the existing network and once again will require two-way traffic lights in place.

