Hotter than Ibiza: Yorkshire set for a balmy Bank Holiday weekend with temperatures set to soar

Temperatures are set to soar this Bank Holiday weekend with Yorkshire basking in conditions predicted to be hotter than Ibiza and Mallorca.

The mini-summer spell is likely to provide most of the county with a full weekend of sunny skies and dry conditions... a welcome change from this week's gloomy spell of rain and cloud.

Yorkshire is set for a sunny weekend as temperatures will soar higher than those in Ibiza.

Temperatures are expected to increase on Friday and some forecasters believe we could even hit 20C by Sunday.

News of warmer, sunnier weather will delight cycling fans as the four-day Tour de Yorkshire is set to wheel its way across the county from Thursday through to Sunday.

Taking in Beverley, Doncaster, Barnsley, Ilkley, Richmond, Scarborough, Halifax and Leeds, the race is set for four full days of dry conditions with temperatures nudging 20C and plenty of sunshine expected.

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel said: “Showers will continue over the north and west but it will be a drier end to the week for central and southern areas.

“Temperatures rising slightly above by Friday, leading to a pleasant Bank Holiday weekend as temperatures lift into the low, possibly mid-20s C, in gently south-westerly winds.

“There will be a pleasant start to the weekend for many with dry conditions and partly cloudy skies on Saturday allowing some warm spells of sunshine although there will be some cloudier periods at times. Sunday will be a dry day for many with some warm spells of sunshine in between some patchy cloud.”

In contrast, Mediterranean resorts such as Ibiza and Mallorca are likely to be hit by stormy showers with temperatures dropping significantly.

Yorkshire weather for Wednesday:

Rather windy with occasional heavy rain during the morning, clearing most areas by lunchtime with winds easing and turning gradually sunnier. However, scattered showers, perhaps heavy, will develop during the afternoon with a cool westerly breeze picking up. Maximum Temperature 13 °C.

Yorkshire weather for tonight:

Clear spells and scattered showers through the evening, gradually fading away with time but perhaps continuing to affect the Pennines overnight. Becoming quite cold overnight with local grass frost possible. Minimum Temperature 2 °C.

Yorkshire weather for Thursday:

Chilly but bright and mainly dry start. Staying mostly dry and bright, but with increasing amounts of cloud through the afternoon and perhaps some light rain in the west. Maximum Temperature 13 °C.

Yorkshire outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Mainly dry through Friday and into the weekend with light winds, and becoming increasingly warm, with sunshine mixed with variable amounts of cloud. Some fog possible, especially over hills. There is potential for 20C temperatures over the weekend with Sunday expected to be the warmest day.