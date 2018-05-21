Harrogate weather: Temperatures continue to soar as warm spell set for most of this week

The glorious weather is set to continue throughout much of this week as Harrogate bathes in the spring sunshine.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-20C region for the early part of the week, although there could be the odd cloudy, misty morning which will start off cooler.

There is also the chance of some early morning coastal fog creeping across from the seaside which will keep temperatures a little cooler.

Harrogate weather today:

Mainly dry and often sunny, but low cloud, mist and fog may occasionally encroach along coastal areas, especially at first. Cool near coasts with onshore breezes, but becoming warm inland. An isolated thundery shower is possible over southern hills. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Harrogate weather tonight:

Most places dry during the evening and overnight. Mist, low cloud and coastal fog patches will drift inland overnight in a mainly light northeasterly breeze. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Harrogate weather for Tuesday:

Dry and often sunny once early morning mist, low cloud and fog clears back to coasts. Feeling warm inland, but cooler along coasts with a moderate northeasterly breeze. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Harrogate outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Continuing dry and often sunny, particularly inland with warm daytime temperatures, but with cooling northeast breezes near coasts. Coastal low cloud, mist and fog will occasionally encroach inland, especially overnight.