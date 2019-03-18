Harrogate traffic chaos: Council's new bid to help

In a sign that Harrogate's mounting traffic problems are potentially hitting the town centre, Harrogate Borough Council is offering people car parking away from the troubled area.

Since Yorkshire Water launched the start of a major £3 million upgrade of Harrogate water pipelines underneath the Stray at the Prince of Wales roundabout in January, motorists have laboured through static queues and lengthy delays.



Harrogate Borough Council now says it is aware that this is causing issues for drivers attempting to park in the West Park multi-storey car park on Tower Street near Pure Gym and Travelodge hotel.

Local Plan: Harrogate residents' joy at new housing 'victory'



In order to help, the council is now offering West Park permit holders the option to park in Victoria car park, off East Parade as an alternative to West Park.



Motorists are advised they will need to have their West Park permit and produce it at the level 10 office to get an exit ticket.

If there is no one in the office and anyone needs to exit at that point , they are advised to go to the exit barriers and press the intercom button.



The new scheme is expected to run from now until April 1 but may be extended if successful.



The opening/closing times are - 07:00 – 19:30 Monday – Saturday. Plus 10:00 – 19:00 Sundays.



The impact of roadworks on the retail sector in the town centre recently prompted .Harrogate and District Chamber of Commerce's president Steve Scarre to express his concern.

He described the situation as " the last thing town centre businesses need at the moment."