Ground work underway for 119 houses opposite RHS Harlow Carr

Ground work is underway to prepare a site opposite RHS Harlow Carr on Crag Lane, Harrogate, for a development of 119 houses.

The plans by Taylor Wimpey were refused by Harrogate Borough Council in 2014, but were later allowed following an appeal decision in January 2015.

Ground work is underway ready to lay the foundations for the new houses in Summer 2018. Picture: Adrian Murray

Signage for the development has been erected on Otley Road stating that there will be a range of 2, 3, 4, and 5 bedroom homes, referring to the site as Harlow Grange.

However a Taylor Wimpey spokesperson confirmed that the sign is incorrect and the site will be known as Harlow Green.

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire said: "Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire has now received full planning consent and is finalising the technical details prior to works commencing on site at Harlow Green in Summer 2018.

"When complete, the development will feature 119 new homes, including a range of house types and sizes, including large, executive homes, to meet the demand of the local property market.

"Taylor Wimpey will also create an on-site public open space and green links to the Pinewoods, which can be utilised by new and existing local residents alike."