Green weekend to host town’s first Eco Fair

Wetherby is to host its first Eco Fair. Picture James Hardisty

The Going Green Weekend and Eco Fair will take place on October 2 and 3 and host various displays and presentations.

Spokesman Brian Taylor said: “The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) hosted by the UK, is to take place in Glasgow between November 1 and 12.

“In the run-up to this major international event, various local activities are being planned to raise awareness of climate change in a Going Green Weekend.

“Jointly organised by the Boston Spa, Wetherby and Villages Community Green Group, Churches Together, Wetherby Town Council and Wetherby Methodist Church, the aim is to promote a range of green initiatives to encourage individual and community action to protect the local environment and help combat climate change.

“The focus will be on providing information to members of the public highlighting the practical steps they can take to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to helping combat climate change.”

The main event of the Going Green Weekend will be an Eco Fair which on Saturday October 2, 10am-4pm, at Wetherby Methodist Church in Bank Street.

“In addition to various displays and presentations, there will be activities for children, cake stalls and refreshments,” added Brian.